INX Media Case | Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to Tihar jail till September 19

A Delhi trial court, on September 5, remanded former finance minister P Chidambaram in judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case. The 73-year-old Congress leader will be lodged in Tihar jail till September 19.

The Congress leader was produced in a special CBI court after his 15-day CBI custody, ordered in five spells – starting on the night of August 21 after his arrest – came to an end today.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved the order after Chidambaram's counsel opposed the CBI's plea for judicial custody and instead offered that he be taken into ED custody in the money laundering case arising out of the INX Media scam. Chidambaram had even offered to surrender before the central agency (His surrender plea will be heard on September 12).

Senior Congress leader and Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal had argued in court that the former home minister be sent to ED custody instead of judicial custody.

Sibal had said, "As far as CBI is concerned, why should I (P Chidambaram) be sent to judicial custody? They've asked all questions. I'm willing to go to ED’s custody. I should not be sent to judicial custody."

"There is no principle in law that says once police custody is over, judicial custody must be granted," Sibal had added.

Chidambaram filed an application before the court seeking safe detention while in judicial custody. The court directed that he be provided a separate cell with adequate security.

Earlier on September 5, the Supreme Court had refused to grant him pre-arrest bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED, saying that giving him anticipatory bail at this stage will hamper the investigation.

The apex court, however, said Chidambaram can approach the court concerned for grant of regular bail in the case.

The top court had dismissed Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him anticipatory bail in the case, saying the economic offence has to be dealt with differently as it affects the economy of the country.

Background of the INX Media Case

The CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.

The Delhi High Court had on August 20, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by the CBI and ED.

The high court held that he was "prima facie the kingpin" in the INX Media corruption and money laundering cases and "simply because he is a Member of Parliament would not justify grant of pre-arrest bail to him".