INX Media case: Delhi court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody till Dec 11

A Delhi court on November 27 extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till December 11 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought extension of Chidambaram's judicial custody by 14 days saying probe is on.

The counsel for the 74-year old senior Congress leader did not oppose ED's plea.

The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

The ED had on November 26 opposed in the Supreme Court the bail plea of Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case claiming that he used the "influential office" of finance minister for "personal gains" and laundered proceeds of crime to conceal "tainted money".

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met Chidambaram at Tihar Jail to express solidarity with the former finance minister who has been in custody for over three months.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi had also met Chidambaram at Tihar Jail in September. The party "fully" stands behind Chidambaram and will fight the case politically, Sonia Gandhi was quoted as having said during the meeting.