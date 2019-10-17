App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

INX Media case: Delhi court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody filed by CBI

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Chidambaram's custody in the corruption case filed by the CBI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court on October 17 extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case lodged by CBI.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Chidambaram's custody in the corruption case filed by the CBI.

The hearing in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate is underway and it has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The court had on October 16 issued production warrant against him in the ED.

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 04:22 pm

