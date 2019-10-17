INX Media case: Delhi court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody filed by CBI

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Chidambaram's custody in the corruption case filed by the CBI.
A Delhi court on October 17 extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case lodged by CBI.
The hearing in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate is underway and it has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.
The court had on October 16 issued production warrant against him in the ED.
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 04:22 pm