Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INX Media case: Delhi court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody till Oct 17

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the veteran Congress leader to judicial custody till October 17 after the CBI sought extension of his judicial remand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

A Delhi Court extended former finance minister P Chidambaram's judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case till October 17 on October 3.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the veteran Congress leader to judicial custody till October 17 after the CBI sought extension of his judicial remand.

The 74-year old sought home cooked food in Tihar jail where is lodged, citing medical ailments.

Close

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister as also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #INX media case #Politics

