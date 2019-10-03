INX Media case: Delhi court extends P Chidambaram's judicial custody till Oct 17

A Delhi Court extended former finance minister P Chidambaram's judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case till October 17 on October 3.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the veteran Congress leader to judicial custody till October 17 after the CBI sought extension of his judicial remand.

The 74-year old sought home cooked food in Tihar jail where is lodged, citing medical ailments.

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister as also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.