Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz P Chidambaram

The court said ED's application for remand is premature at this moment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Delhi court on October 15 allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the agency.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the plea of the ED seeking permission to quiz Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody till October 17 in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI, saying the agency can question him in Tihar jail on Wednesday and, if required, arrest him.

The court said ED's application for remand is premature at this moment.

After the court passed the order, the ED sought the court's permission to question him in some space available in Rouse Avenue court premises.

The court, however, said, "it's not in the dignity of this person that you interrogate and arrest him here in public view."

The court allowed ED to go to Tihar jail, where the Congress leader is lodged, to question him on October 16, and, if required, arrest him.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #INX media case #P Chidambaram

