INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram in Tihar on November 22, 23

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate former finance minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22 and 23 in connection with the INX Media case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on a plea filed by the agency.The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its plea, had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 4 pm on both days, saying that some documents have to be shown to him.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 02:45 pm