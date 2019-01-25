INX Media case: Custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram required, CBI & ED tell Delhi HC

The submission was made before Justice Sunil Gaur who was hearing the plea of Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail in the corruption and money laundering cases relating to the INX Media scandal.
The CBI and Enforcement Directorate on Friday asserted before the Delhi High Court that custodial interrogation of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram was required in the INX Media cases.The submission was made before Justice Sunil Gaur who was hearing the plea of Chidambaram seeking anticipatory bail in the corruption and money laundering cases relating to the INX Media scandal.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:12 pm