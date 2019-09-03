INX Media case: Court to hear P Chidambaram's interim bail plea today

A Delhi Court on September 2 extended the CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram by one day in the INX Media case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will also hear at 3.30 pm on September 3 the interim bail plea of Chidambaram, who was produced before the court on the expiry of his three-day CBI custody granted on August 30.

The CBI opposed any relief to Chidambaram in the case and sought extension of his custodial interrogation by a day.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal moved the interim bail application of the former minister and senior Congress leader, who was arrested on the night of August 21.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to reply to Chidambaram's interim bail plea and said that notice be issued to the CBI as it is required statutorily.

"All citizens have to be treated equally. Personal liberty of a common man, a rickshaw puller, is no less important... What is so special and extraordinary about this case," Mehta said, adding that "it would be serious travesty if we are not given time to file reply on the interim bail plea".

At this, senior advocate A M Singvi, also appearing for Chidambaram, said, "If that is not so, why is the Solicitor General here?"

After the judge was informed about Monday's Supreme Court hearing, he asked if there was any direction by the apex court to seek the relief and to decide on it today itself.

During the hearing, Mehta asked what was so special and extraordinary in this case.

Responding to his submission, senior advocate A M Singhvi, also appearing for Chidambaram, said the Solicitor General would not have been here if it would have been a normal case.

Mehta said it would be a serious travesty of justice if the CBI is not given time to reply to the bail plea and demanded 10 days time.

Sibal said he wants to argue for bail.

While submissions were being made by both the sides, the judge said, "I do not know what order has been passed by the Supreme Court."

Singhvi said that according to them, the apex court has asked to decide the interim bail plea today itself or extend the police custody till September 5.

The special court on August 30 had extended Chidambaram's CBI custody till today.

Chidambaram, 73, has been already subjected to custodial interrogation by the CBI for 11 days since his arrest on August 21, after the Delhi High Court on August 20 dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

His son Karti was also present in the court.

Chidambaram, who was Union home minister as also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence. He was earlier produced before the court on August 22 and was remanded to four-day CBI custody.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.