INX Media case: Chidambaram's plea for interim relief to be placed before CJI

A Supreme Court of India (SC) bench headed by Justice NV Ramana on August 21 refused to pass an interim order on the plea filed by former union minister P Chidambaram that challenges Delhi High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case.

Ramana told Chidambaram’s lawyers to place the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi for an urgent listing.

It is unclear as to when the CJI would hear the matter.

Chidambaram is being represented by advocates Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid among others. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — the two agencies pursuing the case.

In his petition, Chidambaram appealed to the apex court to take up his case urgently. He argued that his antecedents are impeccable and there was no possibility of him "fleeing from justice".

Requesting more time to appear before the investigative agencies, Chidambaram asked for interim relief "or else he would suffer irreparable loss".

Sibal told the court that at 2.00 am on August 21, the probe agencies had pasted a notice on Chidambaram's house that he has to appear before them within two hours.

When Sibal said they have got their petition numbered from the Registry, Justice Ramana said, " You finish all formalities".

Chidambaram’s lawyers had filed a Special Leave Petition in the top court on August 21 morning seeking relief, as the CBI and ED moved to arrest the former minister when the Delhi High Court order rejected his anticipatory bail plea on August 20.