Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

INX Media case: CBI files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti, others

The charge sheet also named the Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 18 filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

The charge sheet names 14 accused, including the Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

The court had on October 17 allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to quiz Chidambaram till October 24 and extended his judicial custody in the INX corruption case lodged by the CBI till the same date.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #CBI #Enforcement Directorate #INX media case #Karti Chidambaram #P Chidambaram

