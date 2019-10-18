INX Media case: CBI files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti, others

The charge sheet also named the Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 18 filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.
The charge sheet names 14 accused, including the Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.
The court had on October 17 allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to quiz Chidambaram till October 24 and extended his judicial custody in the INX corruption case lodged by the CBI till the same date.
This is a developing story. More details awaitedThe Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 01:54 pm