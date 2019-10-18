INX Media case: CBI files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 18 filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

The charge sheet names 14 accused, including the Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

The court had on October 17 allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to quiz Chidambaram till October 24 and extended his judicial custody in the INX corruption case lodged by the CBI till the same date.