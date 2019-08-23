INX case: P Chidambaram's wife Nalini, son Karti arrive at Delhi court

P Chidambaram's wife Nalini and son Karti along with senior lawyers representing the former Union minister arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court complex here on Thursday ahead of the hearing in the INX Media corruption case in which he was arrested Wednesday night.

Congress party leaders and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek M Singhvi, Vivek Tankha and Dayan Krishnan, among others have also reached the court complex.

The CBI had arrested Chidambaram Wednesday night after high-drama with the agency officials scaling the walls to gain entry in his posh residence in tony neighbourhood of the Jor Bagh area.

The arrest came after the Delhi High Court removed protection from his arrest and rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Chidambaram, 73, who spent a quiet night at the agency guest house in suite number 5 on the ground floor of the headquarters, was offered a breakfast in the morning before questioning began at around 10.20 am, officials said.

He will be taken to the special CBI court during the day where the agency is likely to seek his 14-day custody, they said.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.