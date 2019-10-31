INX case: Delhi HC directs AIIMS director to constitute medical board on condition of Chidambaram

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the AIIMS director to constitute a medical board today itself to give opinion on the health of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is suffering from Crohn's disease.

The high court said Hyderabad-based gastroenterologist Nageshwara Redy be included in the board to give his opinion on Chidambaram's medical condition, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Chidambaram has sought interim bail in the INX media money laundering case on medical grounds, saying his condition is deteriorating and he needs to be in a sterile environment.