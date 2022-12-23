 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India

Investors' wealth erode by Rs 15.77 lakh crore in four days

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

According to market analysts, investors remained cautious due to rising Covid cases around the globe sparking fears of another global outbreak of the virus.

Equity investors have become poorer by Rs 15.77 lakh crore in four consecutive days of market rout where the benchmark Sensex has tumbled over 3 per cent.

"Besides spurt in Covid cases in China and Japan, the better-than-expected US Q3 GDP numbers further raised concerns that the Fed will go for more rate hikes to tame inflation, which further accentuated selling pressure in the markets," said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 980.93 points or 1.61 per cent to settle at 59,845.29 on Friday. During the day, it tumbled 1,060.66 points or 1.74 per cent to 59,765.56.

In four days, the benchmark has slumped 1,960.9 points or 3.17 per cent.

The continuous decline in equity markets eroded Rs 15,77,850.03 crore from investors wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms now stands at Rs 2,72,12,860.03 crore.