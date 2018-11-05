App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investors show lukewarm response to QIP; fund raising down 81% in Apr-Sep

The firms had raised Rs 36,653 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Fund mobilisation by Indian companies through issuance of shares to institutional investors declined 81 percent to nearly Rs 7,000 crore during the first half of the financial year 2018-19.

The firms had raised Rs 36,653 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

On a quarterly basis, the listed companies garnered Rs 4,070 crore during the three months ended June 30, 2018 and Rs 2,888 crore during the July-September period, through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, the latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed.

The funds were mobilised for business expansion, refinancing of debt, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

QIP is an alternative mode of resource raising available for listed companies to raise funds from the domestic market.

The firms garnered Rs 6,958 crore through the QIP route during the April-September period of 2018-19. This is 81.02 percent less than the amount raised by the companies in the year-ago period.

Also, there were 11 issues during the six months under consideration compared to 16 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 08:51 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.