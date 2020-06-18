App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investor wealth jumps Rs 1.91 lakh crore as markets rally

The rally in the equity market helped the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies gain Rs 1,91,540.25 crore to Rs 1,35,48,847.54 crore.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Investor wealth surged by Rs 1,91,540.25 crore on Thursday following a rally in the broader market. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 34,208.05, up 700.13 points, or 2.09 percent.

The rally in the equity market helped the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies gain Rs 1,91,540.25 crore to Rs 1,35,48,847.54 crore.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 5.46 percent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and PowerGrid. 22 companies from the 30-share list closed with gains.

Close

BSE bankex, finance, metal, power and energy indices rallied up to 3.81 percent, while telecom and healthcare ended in red.

related news

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose by up to 1.48 percent.

"In spite of negative global cues, Indian indices ended the day positive with steady gains. With the Supreme court AGR ruling providing a respite to the exposed banks, the relief was visible in the banking stocks especially those which had exposure to the telecom companies. The banking index contributed the most to the positivity and almost all components of the index ended the day positive. The current geopolitical situation and associated comments also gave some support to sectoral movements," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Bank shares witnessed a relief rally after the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to withdraw 96 percent of the Rs 4 lakh crore demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #BSE #Business #India #Investor wealth #Market news #stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.