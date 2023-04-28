Investment opportunities in Assam discussed in first roundtable of Northeast Global Investment Summit

Insightful new-age business ideas along with investment opportunities in Assam were discussed at the first of the series of roundtables held here ahead of the Northeast Global Investment Summit scheduled to be held in September this year.

This is for the first time that an investment summit will be organized jointly by the eight North Eastern states and the union government.

DONER Ministry's Secretary Lok Ranjan, presiding over the roundtable on Thursday said that the investor summit will be a major milestone not only for Assam but all North Eastern states.

"Roundtables like this organised in Assam will enable collaboration of investors, policy-makers and thought-leaders. There was an exchange of ideas, thoughts and information about the on-ground execution of a shared vision'', he said.

The Northeast Global Investors Summit intends to highlight the Northeast region's enormous potential and draw in investments from around the globe to support its economic development, Ranjan added. As a gateway to the ASEAN and BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) zone, industry and investment experts highlighted the potential to develop the investment ecosystem in the region while the salient features of the industrial and investment policy of Assam was highlighted. Related stories Laid-off employees: Mutual support through endless rejections, unsettled dues help survive Annus Hor...

Global hotel chains eye India for development with more luxury signings

Glenmark Life hits 52-week high as strong Q4 earnings bolsters sentiment Assam Additional Chief Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani said that it was important to be sensitive and take a broad perspective when considering private investment or potential investors which also has to be honoured within the system of the government. "North East's proximity to ASEAN and other countries coupled with the renewed focus has turned this zone into an engine of growth. This is a great time for investors and enablers to collaborate and succeed", he said. Following the roundtable, officials and businessmen also networked to discuss the current developments in the market, business and investment opportunities in the state of Assam. Startups also interacted with collaborators such as Assam Industrial Development Corporation, FICCI (Industrial Partner), Invest India (Investment Facilitation Partner) and EY (Knowledge Partner) in the investment summit. Roundtable interactions will be organized in all the eight north-eastern states of India ahead of the summit which will be organised by the Ministry of DONER in collaboration with the state governments of North East. Three national and one international roadshow will be organized in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Dhaka (Bangladesh) after the roundtables are held in the NE states.

PTI