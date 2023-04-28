 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Investment opportunities in Assam discussed in first roundtable of Northeast Global Investment Summit

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

This is for the first time that an investment summit will be organized jointly by the eight North Eastern states and the union government.

Investment opportunities in Assam discussed in first roundtable of Northeast Global Investment Summit

Insightful new-age business ideas along with investment opportunities in Assam were discussed at the first of the series of roundtables held here ahead of the Northeast Global Investment Summit scheduled to be held in September this year.

This is for the first time that an investment summit will be organized jointly by the eight North Eastern states and the union government.

DONER Ministry's Secretary Lok Ranjan, presiding over the roundtable on Thursday said that the investor summit will be a major milestone not only for Assam but all North Eastern states.

"Roundtables like this organised in Assam will enable collaboration of investors, policy-makers and thought-leaders. There was an exchange of ideas, thoughts and information about the on-ground execution of a shared vision'', he said.