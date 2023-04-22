 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investment firm owner booked for duping investors of Rs 91 lakh

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

The complainant said he received return on the invested money between September 2022 and February 2023. However, after that he stopped getting it.

Police have registered a case against the owner of an investment firm based in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly cheating a security guard and his acquaintances to the tune of Rs 91 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The firm has its office in Wagle Estate locality in the city, he said.

In his complaint, the victim said he, his friends and were lured into investing in the firm by its owner, who promised attractive returns to them on their investment.

