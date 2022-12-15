 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Invenire to invest $500 million in CBM block in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST

The block, saddled between the Chhindwara and Betul districts of Madhya Pradesh, is spread across 1,771 square kilometres.

Representative image (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

Oil and gas explorer Invenire Energy will invest $500 million (about Rs 4,137 crore) over the next 10 years to produce gas from coal seams (CBM) in a block in Madhya Pradesh, its chairman Manish Maheshwari said.

Invenire Petrodyne Ltd (IPL), a subsidiary of the company, won a Coal Bed Methane (CBM) block SP-ONHP(CBM)-2021/1 in Madhya Pradesh.

The revenue-sharing contract for the block, which is estimated to hold 2 trillion cubic feet of in-place resources, was signed in September. Invenire received a production licence this month.

"We plan to drill 350 wells in the first phase with a target to flow first gas in 2024," he said.

The block is estimated to have a plateau of 3 million standard cubic metres per day of gas, which can be used to fire power plants, manufacture fertiliser or turned into CNG to run automobiles.

The government is focused on raising domestic natural gas production to help increase the share of environment-friendly fuel in India's primary energy basket to 15 percent by 2030 from the current 6.7 percent.