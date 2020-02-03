App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 08:25 AM IST

Intruder sneaks into Bhopal airport, caught on apron area: CISF

He was overpowered at the apron area by personnel of the CISF

PTI @moneycontrolcom
In a major security breach, a 25-year-old man on February 2 evening sneaked into the Madhya Pradesh government's hangar inter-connected to the Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal and "damaged" a parked helicopter before running towards the apron area where a flight was taxiing for take-off, a senior CISF officer said.

He was overpowered at the apron area by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Due to the incident, a Udaipur-bound flight with 46 passengers on board got delayed by one hour at around 8 pm, CISF Deputy Commandant Virendra Singh told PTI.

The intruder was identified as Yogesh Tripathi, a resident of Bhopal.

He was handed over to the local police.

Singh said Tripathi appeared mentally unwell, as he shouted slogans like "I want to serve the nation, "I am a commando trying my skill".

The state hangar is guarded by the Madhya Pradesh police while the airport by the CISF.

"The intruder was overpowered by CISF personnel within seconds when he ran towards the airport's apron, before he could enter the runway," he added.

He said Tripathi "damaged the chopper with his hands".

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

