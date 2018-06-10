App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 10:45 AM IST

Introduce new global standard courses, Khattar to universities

Manohar Lal Khatar also said that the state government has identified 29 more places where new colleges are required.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the state universities to introduce new global standard courses based on skill education and digital technology to impart quality education to the youth.

"Every university in the state should prove its excellence in at least one subject. By doing so, an identity of the state universities at national and international level would be established and Haryana can emerge as an ideal state in the field of higher education," he said.

He further said that the state government has identified 29 more places where new colleges are required. After colleges are set up there, girls and the rural youth in Haryana would not have to go to towns for higher education.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 09:34 am

