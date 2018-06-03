Int'l fake Indian currency note syndicate member arrested

A member of an international fake Indian currency note (FICN) syndicate, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was caught by the Delhi Police from Haryana, police said today.

The accused, Narender aka Secretary, was caught by a Special Cell team from his hometown Rohtak on May 31, said P S Kushwah, deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell).

Fifteen fake currency notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 were recovered from him.

Narender was arrested earlier by Faridabad, Sirsa and Rohtak police in 2013-14, in connection with the FICN circulation, the officer said.

The Special Cell also arrested him with fake currency notes to the tune of Rs 3 lakh in 2016.

After being released from jail, he was being monitored by the Special Cell.

He was accompanied by his associate and namesake Narender (II) where he was trying to source FICN from Malda (WB) bordering Bangladesh, Kushelwah said.

In January this year Narender (II) was caught with FICN worth Rs 3 lakh.

Following this, Narender aka Secretary evaded arrest and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced by the commissioner of the Delhi Police on information leading to his arrest, he said.