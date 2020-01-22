Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice against Nithyananda, wanted in rape and abduction cases

The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice to locate self-styled godman Nithyananda, Gujarat Police said on January 22, adding that they are working that a Red Corner Notice be issued against him now.

Nithyananda had fled from India in 2019 after a rape case was registered against him in Karnataka.

The state police revealed the move in a charge sheet filed in a local court in connection with an FIR lodged against Nithyananda in November 2019, after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad.

"The Interpol issued the Blue Corner notice against the controversial godman this month," Deputy Superintendent of Police KT Kamariya told PTI.

The police further said they were working that a Red Corner Notice be issued by the Interpol against him now.

Nithyananda was earlier declared wanted by the Gujarat Police.