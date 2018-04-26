App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 25, 2018 10:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Internet shutdown cost Indian economy $3 billion from 2012-17: Study

The Indian economy is estimated to have suffered a loss of USD 3 billion due to Internet shutdown in the country from 2012-17, according to a study by ICRIER.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian economy is estimated to have suffered a loss of USD 3 billion due to Internet shutdown in the country from 2012-17, according to a study by ICRIER. The study observed impact of Internet shutdown across various devices and ecosystem linked to them.

"A total of 16,315 hours of Internet shutdown in India cost the economy approximately USD 3.04 billion during the period 2012 to 2017," ICRIER director and chief executive Rajat Kathuria said today.

He was sharing details of report on 'Anatomy of an Internet Blackout: Measuring the Economic Impact of Internet Shutdowns in India'.

According to the report, 12,615 hours of mobile Internet shutdowns in India cost the economy approximately USD 2.37 billion and 3,700 hours of mobile and fixed line Internet shutdowns in India resulted in a loss of approximately USD 678.4 million during the period 2012 to 2017.

related news

"The objective of the study is not to pronounce on the efficacy of a state decision on an Internet blackout, rather to estimate the economic costs associated with the event. However, policy makers would be well advised to consider these costs in the final decision on a shutdown. If digital use were to proliferate as envisaged under the Digital India programme, the magnitude of loss could increase in the future,” Kathuria said.

E-Commerce businesses and online freelancers who operate out of small towns and are completely dependent on a functioning Internet are the most affected by Internet shutdowns, the report said adding that tourism has also become increasingly dependent on the Internet and has been significantly affected.

"Other Internet dependent sectors such as banking and IT services are relatively less affected as they mostly function on private leased lines," according to the report.

tags #Economy #India #Internet

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.