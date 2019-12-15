App
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Internet services suspended in 5 districts of Bengal amid Citizenship Act stir

According to the official, the government has decided to shutdown Internet services in Malda, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas districts to prevent rumour-mongering and circulation of fake news, especially on social media.

PTI

Internet services were on Sunday suspended in five districts of West Bengal, amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the state, a senior government official said.

"Despite several requests, a few communal outfits have been carrying out violent protests. In view of the situation, the administration has decided to temporarily suspend Internet services in five districts of the state," the official told PTI.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #CAA #cab #Citizenship Act

