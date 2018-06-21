International Yoga Day LIVE: Yoga should be included in school curriculum, says Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu

Nitish Kumar distances himself from Yoga Day celebrations

The Health Department headed by BJP functionary Mangal Pandey has organised a mass yoga session in Patna which will be attended by Governor Satya Pal Malik, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and a number of state and Union ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ram Kripal Yadav.

However Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not confirmed if he will be attending the event, The Times of India has reported. JD(U) state chief Bashishth Narayan Singh said yoga is also practised indoors and it should not be associated with "someone's participation". "People have been doing yoga in their homes as well. Yoga has been a part of India's culture and PM Modi's appeal is also appreciable. However, yoga can be done anywhere," he was quoted as saying by the TOI.