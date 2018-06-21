International Yoga Day LIVE: Yoga not part of any religion, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Live now
Describing prenatal yoga as an exhilarating way to stay fit, Union minister Maneka Gandhi lauded tennis star Sania Mirza today for following the ancient Indian fitness regime during pregnancy.
Stating that yoga was an exercise and not part of any ritual, Vijayan said attempts were being made by some groups to "hijack" it in the name of religion. "This kind of false propaganda will only keep common people away from yoga and reduce its popularity," he said.
Terming Yoga as a 'good exercise' for the body and mind, the Chief Minister said, "Though there may be many other forms of exercises in the world, there is nothing as good as yoga especially for the mental health and well-being."
People practise yoga on International Yoga Day in front of a giant Laozi statue in Jiangsu province of China. (Image: Reuters )
Rajasthan today witnessed a world record by conducing the largest yoga session to mark the International Yoga Day at Kota where over one lakh people together performed yogic exercises. Yoga guru Ramdev conducted the yoga session attended by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, ministers, officers and local people at RAC ground in the presence of two officials from the Guinness World Records.
After the Yoga session, the officials presented the Guinness World Records certificate mentioning. The largest yoga lesson was achieved by Government of Rajasthan, Patanjali Yogpeeth and District Administration at Kota (all India), at Kota, Rajasthan.
A total of 1.05 lakh people conducted yoga together at RAC ground in Kota. The record was created at 1.05 lakh and the counting of participants was still going on as it was estimated that nearly 2 lakh people were present for the mass yoga camp.
The numbers were counted through set standard and drone cameras.
The previous record was that of 55, 524 people performing yoga in Mysore in 2017.
"The most important thing is that Yoga should not be used as a political tool. But, sadly this practice is going on," All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesman Sajjad Nomani told PTI.
"It is unfair to force upon someone any particular exercise. There should be no dispute vis-a-vis Yoga. People of every religion and section of the society should be encouraged to celebrate International Yoga Day."
"Yoga should not be seen as something linked to a particular community. It is related to the body only. People who have the habit of seeing Yoga through the prism of religion, actually want to see humanity in a sick state of affairs," All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) spokesperson Yasoob Abbas said.
On Muslims generally having objections to chanting of mantras during different Yoga asanas, Abbas said, "There is no doubt that Muslims worship Allah alone. But, Islam is not that weak that it will break at the slightest instance and moreover, Yoga is not a God."
Union Minister Smriti Irani: Yoga not only contributes to our fitness and well-being but also opens doors to self-discovery and spirituality. On the 4th Yoga Day, let us cherish our timeless heritage and adopt Yoga for a healthy lifestyle.
Participants perform yoga at a stadium on International Yoga Day in Bengaluru. (Image: Reuters)
Around 1.05 lakh (still counting) people perform Yoga together in Kota, Rajasthan to create a Guinness World Record on International Yoga Day 2018. Yoga guru Ramdev and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia present at the event.
International Yoga Day was observed across Haryana and Punjab today, with Union minister Smriti Irani and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participating in programmes in Chandigarh and Jhajjar. In the joint capital of the two states, Chandigarh, Punjab Governor and the Union Territory's administrator V P Singh Badnore was the chief guest at a Yoga event in Sector 17.
Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani performed asanas along with around 4,000 enthusiasts at the event. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Chandigarh unit BJP chief Sanjay Tandon were also present.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani: "Thanks to efforts of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has become popular across the world. In Gujarat, over 75 lakh people took part in this fourth edition of the International Yoga Day," he said.
"Yoga is the best way to deal with stress. It helps us in keeping away various ailments and also gives us peace of mind. I urge people to make yoga their daily routine instead of just doing it today," the chief minister said.
He expressed happiness that over 75 lakh people across the state joined him in the International Yoga Day celebrations. Around 750 differently-abled people also joined Rupani in doing yoga.
Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi on reports of JDU not participating in Yoga day celebration: It is not a question about JDU. I know more than dozen people present here who are from JDU. Don't people from RJD & JDU practice Yoga? It is not necessary that everyone comes out to participate, ANI has reported.
The Health Department headed by BJP functionary Mangal Pandey has organised a mass yoga session in Patna which will be attended by Governor Satya Pal Malik, deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and a number of state and Union ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ram Kripal Yadav.
However Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not confirmed if he will be attending the event, The Times of India has reported. JD(U) state chief Bashishth Narayan Singh said yoga is also practised indoors and it should not be associated with "someone's participation". "People have been doing yoga in their homes as well. Yoga has been a part of India's culture and PM Modi's appeal is also appreciable. However, yoga can be done anywhere," he was quoted as saying by the TOI.
Indian paramilitary soldiers perform yoga at a stadium during International Yoga Day in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)