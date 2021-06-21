MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

International Yoga Day 2021 | PM Narendra Modi unveils M-Yoga app to promote training videos in different languages

The M-Yoga app will have videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
The prime minister noted that there may not have been any major public events in countries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.

The prime minister noted that there may not have been any major public events in countries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘the M-Yoga App’ on June 21, during his televised address to mark the International Yoga Day.

The mobile application will have videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol, the prime minister said. The application will be available in different languages from around the world.

The app is being launched in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), PM Modi said.

In Pictures | International Yoga Day 2021: Striking images from India and around the world

Addressing the 7th International Yoga Day programme, PM Modi said yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength.

Close

Related stories

"This will help us in making the 'One World, One Health' motto successful," he said. "At a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope," PM Modi said.

Read - International Yoga Day 2021 | Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights COVID-19: PM Modi

The prime minister noted that there may not have been any major public events in countries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.

"For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival and in this difficult time, people could have forgotten about it and ignored it, but on the contrary, people's enthusiasm for yoga has increased," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #International Yoga Day #Narendra Modi #yoga
first published: Jun 21, 2021 07:44 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.