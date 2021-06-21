International Yoga Day 2021 | PM Narendra Modi unveils M-Yoga app to promote training videos in different languages

The prime minister noted that there may not have been any major public events in countries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘the M-Yoga App’ on June 21, during his televised address to mark the International Yoga Day.

The mobile application will have videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol, the prime minister said. The application will be available in different languages from around the world.

The app is being launched in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), PM Modi said.

Addressing the 7th International Yoga Day programme, PM Modi said yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength.

"This will help us in making the 'One World, One Health' motto successful," he said. "At a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope," PM Modi said.

"For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival and in this difficult time, people could have forgotten about it and ignored it, but on the contrary, people's enthusiasm for yoga has increased," he said.

