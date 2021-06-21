International Yoga Day 2021: Check key highlights of PM Narendra Modi's address

The prime minister noted that there may not have been any major public events in countries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that yoga has become a 'ray of hope' and a 'source of inner strength' for the entire world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also launched the M-Yoga application in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The application will have videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in multiple languages.

Check out key highlights of PM Modi's address on International Yoga Day:

PM Modi said that the M-Yoga application will help in making the 'One World, One Health' motto successful. "At a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope," Modi said.

He further noted that there may not have been any major public events in countries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.

For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival and in this difficult time, people could have forgotten about it and ignored it, but on the contrary, people's enthusiasm for yoga has increased, he said.

The ‘Yoga For Wellness’ theme for this International Yoga Day has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy, he added.

"When the unseen coronavirus knocked on the doors of the world, no country was prepared for it in terms of resources, capability, and mental state. We all have seen that in such difficult times, yoga has become a great source of inner strength," he said.

Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity, he asserted.

Modi noted that medical science focuses as much on "healing" as on treatment, and said yoga plays a role in healing. "Many schools now begin their online classes with yogic exercises like pranayam," he said, adding that this prepares children physically to deal with COVID-19.

Highlighting how doctors use Yoga as armour to treat patients, Modi said, "There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga and performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom, Prāṇāyāma."

International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system, he added.



If there are threats to humanity, Yoga often gives us a way of holistic health.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in the healthcare of the masses.