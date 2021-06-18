International Yoga Day 2021: BJP MP Pragya Thakur to host yoga session on June 21

BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur performs yoga at party office in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (File image: ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur will host one of the four segments organised on the International Yoga Day by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Thakur, who won the 2019 general elections from Bhopal, will host a talk on ‘Yoga: A Way of Life’, reported The Hindu.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had informed in a June 14 circular about the celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21.

“Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of Lok Sabha Secretariat is celebrating “International Day of Yoga” in online mode by conducting practical sessions and lectures on various aspects of the significance of Yoga in the current situation on Monday, 21st June 2021,” the circular said.

The practical session will commence at 7.00 am for 50 minutes and others sessions will start from 11.00 am, it said.

The practical session will be hosted by yoga instructor Ami Desai, said the report. It will be followed by a meditation session hosted by Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, it said. Thakur’s session will be held at noon.

The final session of the day will be on ‘Significance of Yoga in COVID and Post-COVID Management’, said the report, adding that it will be hosted by Dr Ishwar V Basavaraddi, Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

Since 2015, June 21 is celebrated as International Day of Yoga all over the world.

Meanwhile, the Union Tourism Ministry and its field offices have already begun week-long online activities in India and abroad to celebrate International Day of Yoga. The ministry will hold a webinar 'Yoga for Immunity' on June 19, it said on June 17.

Due to the prevailing situation when actual travel is not advisable, the Tourism Ministry and its field offices in India and overseas have initiated various online programmes based on the theme 'Be With Yoga Be At Home', according to a statement from the Tourism Ministry. The Ministry of Tourism would be promoting yoga as an amalgamation of wellness tourism and spiritual tourism showcasing the major tourist places in India for the same.