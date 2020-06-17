International Yoga Day 2020 | PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on June 21



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 21st June of this month on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. This will be live telecast at 6.30 A.M. on Doordarshan and other digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/gil4CtqEhy

Last year, Modi had led a grand event on the occasion of International Day of Yoga from Ranchi. For this year, the event was scheduled to be held in Leh, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The move has drawn criticism from netizens as they questioned the timing of the announcement. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement, it revised the figure to 20, saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries."

It is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.