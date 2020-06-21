App
Jun 21, 2020 06:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE: PM Modi addresses the nation

International Yoga Day 2020 India LIVE News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation. This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'

International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. For the last five years, the Centre and state governments have celebrated Yoga Day with events having large participations. However this year, events related to the occasion have been pushed indoors due to the pandemic and social distancing measures. This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

The Ministry of Culture is celebrating the International Yoga Day 2020 by organising a campaign ‘Namaste Yoga’ from June 19-21 to “achieve the goal of making yoga an indispensable part of everyone's life”. Catch the LIVE updates here:
  • June 21, 2020 06:44 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates | PM Modi: This is also a day to improve our family bonding. The world is taking the importance of yoga even more seriously now, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will help us defeat COVID-19 if we have immunity.

  • June 21, 2020 06:43 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Today, all of us should stay away from large gathering and practice yoga at home with our families. This year’s theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

  • June 21, 2020 06:41 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address to the nation.

  • June 21, 2020 06:41 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates | Five scientific reasons why yoga must be a part of your daily routine

    If you’re wondering how to get in perfect shape, stay fit and beat stress of your fast-paced life, look no further. You can manage all these and much more by just adding one activity — Yoga, to your daily routine.

    Here are five science-backed benefits of Yoga that are sure to compel you to grab a Yoga mat and take the first step towards a solid physical and mental health.

    Read more here

  • June 21, 2020 06:31 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter (in Hindi): Yoga is a medium that establishes harmony between body and mind, action and thought & between man and nature. Modi ji's efforts led to global acceptance of Yoga, which is a precious gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity.

  • June 21, 2020 06:24 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation shortly.

  • June 21, 2020 06:17 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates | The importance of Yoga in times of COVID-19

    The focus of the sixth edition of the International Yoga Day, being celebrated today, is on yoga with family, and at home.

    The message that PM Modi delivered and wants people to understand is to keep fit, be active and positive during the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

    Read more here

  • June 21, 2020 06:03 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates | Yoga Day: When and why it was first celebrated, and the theme this year

    PM Narendra Modi proposed that June 21 be picked for celebrating International Yoga Day because it marks the Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere – the longest day of the year – which is considered auspicious in many cultures.

    Read more here

  • June 21, 2020 05:50 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates | The Ministry of Culture is celebrating the International Yoga Day 2020 by organising a campaign ‘Namaste Yoga’ from June 19-21 to “achieve the goal of making yoga an indispensable part of everyone's life”.

  • June 21, 2020 05:49 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates | This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

