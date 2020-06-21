International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE: PM Modi addresses the nation

International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. For the last five years, the Centre and state governments have celebrated Yoga Day with events having large participations. However this year, events related to the occasion have been pushed indoors due to the pandemic and social distancing measures. This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

The Ministry of Culture is celebrating the International Yoga Day 2020 by organising a campaign ‘Namaste Yoga’ from June 19-21 to “achieve the goal of making yoga an indispensable part of everyone's life”.