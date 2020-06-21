App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International Yoga Day 2020: Here are five fitness apps to help you learn yoga

International Yoga Day 2020: To guide a beginner through the process, various apps have been developed. Several apps even help intermediates and experts with new Yoga asanas to achieve better flexibility and fitness.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The sixth edition of the International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. In view of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent restrictions on movement and public gathering, this year's theme is 'Yoga at home, yoga with family.'

To guide a beginner through the process, various apps have been developed. Several apps even help intermediates and experts with new asanas to achieve better flexibility and fitness.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the International Yoga Day

Here are the top-five apps that you can download for practising yoga at home:

1. Pocket Yoga | Android & iOS: It has over 27 different sessions of varying duration and difficulty. It carries over 200 illustrated pose images showing correct posture and alignment with voice and visual instruction guides. The app is available on Google Play and comes at a cost of Rs 250.

2. Asana Rebel | Android & iOS: This Yoga-inspired app lets you choose from different workouts session between 10-30 minutes, and enjoy more than 400 workout variations to keep you from monotony. The app also allows you to connect with other users so that you can connect with the larger yoga community and share experiences. It has over one million downloads on Google Play Store and is free of cost.

Also read: Five scientific reasons why yoga must be a part of your daily routine

3.  Universal Breathing | Android & iOS: Breathing is an important part of yoga and this app helps you with exactly that. It also helps one experience guided meditation. The app has a paid as well as a non-paid version.

4. Alo Moves | Android & iOS: This app allows access to over 2,500 video classes from world-class instructors. While the focus of the app remains on yoga, it also offers options like cardio, HIIT, barre, and pilates, to those who may need a break from their weekly routine. It comes with a 14-day trial period, after which payment is charged to users' Google Play account once the purchase and subscription are confirmed.

5. Daily Yoga | Android and iOS: Daily Yoga offers 500+ asanas, 70+ yoga programs, 500+ guided yoga, pilates, as well as meditation sessions to users.

First Published on Jun 21, 2020 07:17 am

