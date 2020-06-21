App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

International Yoga Day 2020 | Amid COVID-19, Yoga can help keep body fit and mine serene: President Ram Nath Kovind

With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, the International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings.

PTI
(Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
(Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Ram Nath Kovind on June 21 said practicing yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene amid the coronavirus pandemic. Extending greetings on the International Day of Yoga, he said the ancient science of yoga is India's great gift to the world.

“Glad to see more and more people adopting it,” he tweeted and shared some of his pictures in which he is seen performing yoga.

“Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene,” the president said in another tweet.

Close

President Kovind practices yoga daily, a Rashtrapati Bhavan official said.

related news

Also read | Yoga has emerged as force for unity, does not discriminate: PM Modi

With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, the International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings. This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga'.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 21, 2020 09:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #International Yoga Day #Ram Nath Kovind

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 21: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reach 1.28 lakh

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 21: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reach 1.28 lakh

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 4 lakh-mark, death toll at 13,254

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 4 lakh-mark, death toll at 13,254

Delhi govt procuring oxygen cylinders, hospitals need not do it themselves: Govt order

Delhi govt procuring oxygen cylinders, hospitals need not do it themselves: Govt order

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.