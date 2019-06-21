International Yoga Day 2019: Here's all you need to know

International Yoga Day 2019 will be celebrated on June 21, making it the fifth installment of the annual event where group sessions are yoga are held across the world.

Every year has a different theme, with this year's being "Climate Action".

The event was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in September 2014, and was first celebrated on June 21, 2015.

Why is June 21 celebrated as World Yoga Day?

The UN will celebrate the day on June 20, followed by a panel discussion on June 21.

Prime Minister Modi had suggested June 21 as the Summer Solstice, or the longest day of the year, is significant in Hindu mythology.

Where will this year's main event be held?

"The date is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world," PM Modi had said in his address at the UN General Assembly.

This year's main event in India will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Modi will carry out yoga asanas along with 18,000 people.

Chief minister Raghubar Das and other ministers will also be participating in the event.

Here's some more trivia about International Yoga Day:

A special protection group (SPG) will be in charge of security at the venue. Media reports estimated around 4,000 state and para-military forces will be deployed.

- The ministry of AYUSH has this year launched a Yoga Locator app, which puts people in touch with yoga events, yoga training centres and instructors.

- This year, an event will also be held at the Statue of Unity, which was inaugurated in October 2018.

- Indian missions across UAE will conduct Yoga Day events throughout the country.

- In 2018, a session held at Kota, Rajasthan, made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest gathering of people performing yoga (over 1 lakh people).

- The first main event in 2015, held at Rajpath, New Delhi, made the Guinness World Record for participation from maximum nationalities (84 countries) in a single yoga session.

- The resolution on International Day for Yoga was adopted by 177 nations. It was adopted under the "Global Health and Foreign Policy" agenda.