Most organisations don't prioritise advancing women in leadership roles, study finds

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

A joint study conducted by IBM and Chief has found that the leadership pipeline for women has hollowed out in the middle, with most businesses not prioritising advancing women in top positions.

Representative image (Source: Cowomen via Unsplash)

As International Women’s Day 2023 approaches, a new global study conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) in collaboration with Oxford Economics and Chief, a private network for women executives, has revealed that the leadership pipeline for women has diminished in the middle.

The study surveyed over 2,500 executives, managers, and professionals from organizations across 12 countries and 10 industries, with an equal number of women and men respondents.

Despite the world's increasing focus on women's rights and empowerment, the study titled 'Women in leadership: Why perception outpaces the pipeline - and what to do about it' found that women's representation in C-suite and board positions has only reached 13 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

Globally, the pipeline for top leadership positions has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, with only 14 percent of women in senior vice president roles, compared to 18 percent in 2019, and 16 percent in vice president roles, compared to 19 percent in 2019.