Most organisations don't prioritise advancing women in leadership roles, study finds

Representative image (Source: Cowomen via Unsplash)

As International Women’s Day 2023 approaches, a new global study conducted by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) in collaboration with Oxford Economics and Chief, a private network for women executives, has revealed that the leadership pipeline for women has diminished in the middle.

The study surveyed over 2,500 executives, managers, and professionals from organizations across 12 countries and 10 industries, with an equal number of women and men respondents.

Despite the world's increasing focus on women's rights and empowerment, the study titled 'Women in leadership: Why perception outpaces the pipeline - and what to do about it' found that women's representation in C-suite and board positions has only reached 13 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

Globally, the pipeline for top leadership positions has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, with only 14 percent of women in senior vice president roles, compared to 18 percent in 2019, and 16 percent in vice president roles, compared to 19 percent in 2019.

However, the representation of women in junior professional/specialist roles remains relatively high at 41 percent. In India, 39 percent of the organizations surveyed reported that they have made it a top, formal business priority to promote more women into leadership roles, which is six percent lower than the global figure of 45 percent.

Lindsay Kaplan, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Chief, emphasized the need for companies to do more to increase the number of women in leadership positions.

While she is pleased to see slight progress in women's representation in C-suite and board roles, she believes that companies must prioritize gender diversity throughout their organizations to create a more equitable workplace and stronger, more resilient businesses.

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner at IBM Consulting India - South Asia, echoed this sentiment, stating that organizations must take outcome-based steps to achieve gender parity in leadership positions. He emphasized that involving women in leadership roles will not only promote diversity and inclusivity, but also lead to exponential growth and future readiness.

Despite rising optimism for gender parity in leadership positions, the study found that it is still decades away at the current rate of change. Respondents estimate that their industry will see gender parity in leadership in the next 10 years or less, compared to the 54-year average estimate in 2019.

In India, those surveyed are less optimistic, estimating that it will take 13 years or less to bridge the gender parity gap in leadership roles.

Structural barriers and unconscious biases continue to hinder women's advancement, with only 41 percent of male managers believing that women with children are as dedicated to their jobs as others.

Additionally, the study found that leadership attributes remain gendered, with men primarily valued for creativity and being result-oriented with integrity, while women are perceived as strategic, bold, and people-oriented.

However, the study also presents a roadmap for sustainable progress, including reframing women's leadership advancement in the language of business results and enacting action plans aimed at driving gender equity across the full leadership pipeline.