International Women's Day 2021: Indian Navy deploys lady officers on its warships after 23 years

The Indian Navy on the International Women's Day said that it had deployed four women officers on warships recently, after a gap of 23 years.

"Four Indian navy women officers have been deployed recently on warships in recent times. Two of them are posted on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, while two other are deployed on the tanker ship INS Shakti," news agency ANI quoted an Indian Navy spokesperson as saying on March 8.

#WATCH Two Indian Navy women officers deployed onboard the Indian naval tanker INS Shakti talk about their role on the warship on #InternationalWomensDay. Women officers have been deployed in warships after over two decades by the Indian Navy

In a promotional video released by the Indian Navy, one of the officers deployed on the tanker vessel INS Shakti said the Indian Navy has allowed her to be both a doctor and a soldier.

Earlier in 1998, lady officers started getting on the maritime force's vessels, however, due to certain logistical and other issues the decision was reversed. For few years, the Indian Navy has been working on building separate cabins and toilets for women officers on its warships to prepare the vessels for lady officers.

Recently, Lieutenant Commander Karabi Gogoi has been posted at Moscow as a naval attache.

