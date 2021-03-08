English
International Women's Day 2021: Indian Navy deploys lady officers on its warships after 23 years

Earlier in 1998, lady officers were allowed on the Indian Navy warships. However, due to certain logistical and other issues the decision was reversed. For few years, the Indian Navy has been working on building separate cabins and toilets for women officers on its warships to prepare the vessels for lady officers.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
Lady Officers in the Indian Navy | Representative Image (PC-YouTube)

The Indian Navy on the International Women's Day said that it had deployed four women officers on warships recently, after a gap of 23 years.

"Four Indian navy women officers have been deployed recently on warships in recent times. Two of them are posted on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, while two other are deployed on the tanker ship INS Shakti," news agency ANI quoted an Indian Navy spokesperson as saying on March 8.

Women's Day: Holiday declared for women govt employees in Telangana

In a promotional video released by the Indian Navy, one of the officers deployed on the tanker vessel INS Shakti said the Indian Navy has allowed her to be both a doctor and a soldier.

Earlier in 1998, lady officers started getting on the maritime force's vessels, however, due to certain logistical and other issues the decision was reversed. For few years, the Indian Navy has been working on building separate cabins and toilets for women officers on its warships to prepare the vessels for lady officers.

Recently, Lieutenant Commander Karabi Gogoi has been posted at Moscow as a naval attache.

(With inputs from agencies)
