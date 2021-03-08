International Women’s Day 2021 | All-women team takes over air traffic control at Delhi airport

Shilpam Ratan, Manager, ATC, IGI Airport (Image: ANI)

To mark International Women’s Day 2021, an all-women team managed air traffic control (ATC) operation at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on March 8.

The all-women team handled the entire air traffic control of the Delhi Flight Information Region, which includes the control tower, apparel control, and en-route control.

Speaking about the experience, Shilpam Ratan, Manager, ATC, told news agency ANI: “It is a very great experience. We feel special to have an all women’s team here. The air traffic is increasing day by day post COVID lockdown. All the women are handling the traffic very well. This is a male-dominated job. However, I believe that women are equally capable of handling such stressful air traffic monitoring job.”

She added: “It is challenging, but I believe it will soon be a female-dominated job.”

Meanwhile, Ritu Sharma, Joint General Manager, ATC, said: “I feel elated working here. I started working here in 1984. I was the only female working then. There were taboos earlier. But, despite those, I enjoy doing ATC duties. The job is stressful as well. However, I believe that we women can manage both household chores and office work well.”

Gurpreet Kaur, who is the only woman approach radar controller and instructor at IGI airport, said: “I feel very happy and proud to see all the women working here. Despite it being a stressful job, I hope we can inspire many women to come forward and do this job.”

Anuj Aggarwal, Chairperson, Airports Authority of India, said: “We are trying to recruit as many women officers as possible in this field. In the last four to five years, we have increased women’s representation in this field by 25-30 percent. At Delhi airport, more than 20 percent women are providing airport navigation service (ANS).”

Notably, Airports Authority of India has around 15 percent women employees; it has a total strength of 16,877 workers.

With ANI Inputs