Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on July 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,289 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 15, carrying over three lakh passengers. Of these, 1,143 were inbound flights carrying 2,15,495 passengers and 1,146 were outbound flights with 89,678 fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 17:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 17: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0191: MUMBAI 1:30 to NEWARK 7:55
AI 0127: DELHI 2:20 to CHICAGO 7:25
AI 0101: DELHI 3:10 to NEW YORK 9:00
AI 0173: DELHI 3:30 to SAN FRANCISCO 7:00
AI 0131: MUMBAI 6:30 to LONDON 11:30
AI 1903: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20
AI 1939: DELHI 7:15 to ABU DHABI 9:35
AI 1971: HYDERABAD 8:00 to BISHKEK 12:50
AI 0931: MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45
AI 0971: DELHI 12:00 to DOHA 13:45
AI 0308: DELHI 13:55 to MELBOURNE 7:00

AI 302: DELHI 13:55 to SYDNEY 7:20

Air India repatriation schedule for July 17: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1940: ABU DHABI 10:35 to LUCKNOW 15:50
AI 1904: DAMMAM 9:20 to KOZHIKODE 16:10
AI 0301: SYDNEY 9:15 to DELHI 17:25
AI 1972: BISHKEK 13:50 to HYDERABAD 17:30
AI 1325: MELBOURNE 9:45 to DELHI 17:40
AI 1910: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15
AI 0972: DOHA 14:45 to DELHI 21:15
AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI 2:20 (July 18)
AI 0102: NEW YORK 12:30 to DELHI 12:00 (July 18)

AI 0144: NEWARK 12:05 to MUMBAI 12:25

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 17: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1218: Muscat 11:50 to Vijayawada 17:05
IX 1118: Sharjah 10:30 to Lucknow 15:55
IX 1644: Dubai 13:25 to Chennai 19:00
IX 1348: Abu Dhabi 11:10 to Kozhikode 16:50
IX 1344: Dubai 14:20 to Kozhikode 19:50
IX 1685: Singapore 19:05 to Vijaywada 20:55
IX 1434: Dubai 18:20 to Kochi 23:55

IX 1116: Sharjah 14:00 to Varanasi 19:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 17: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1217: Mumbai 9:45 to Muscat 10:50
IX 1117: Delhi 7:30 to Sharjah 9:30
IX 1115: Delhi 10:55 to Sharjah 13:00
IX 1643: Chennai 9:35 to Dubai 12:25
IX 1363: Kozhikode 8:00 to Abu Dhabi 10:10
IX 1343: Kozhikode 10:55 to Dubai 13:20
IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 11:15 to Singapore 18:05

IX 1435: Kochi 14:40 to Dubai 17:20

First Published on Jul 17, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #repatriation

