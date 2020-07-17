International flights on July 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,289 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 15, carrying over three lakh passengers. Of these, 1,143 were inbound flights carrying 2,15,495 passengers and 1,146 were outbound flights with 89,678 fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 17:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 17: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0191: MUMBAI 1:30 to NEWARK 7:55AI 0127: DELHI 2:20 to CHICAGO 7:25AI 0101: DELHI 3:10 to NEW YORK 9:00AI 0173: DELHI 3:30 to SAN FRANCISCO 7:00AI 0131: MUMBAI 6:30 to LONDON 11:30AI 1903: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20AI 1939: DELHI 7:15 to ABU DHABI 9:35AI 1971: HYDERABAD 8:00 to BISHKEK 12:50AI 0931: MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45AI 0971: DELHI 12:00 to DOHA 13:45AI 0308: DELHI 13:55 to MELBOURNE 7:00

AI 302: DELHI 13:55 to SYDNEY 7:20

Air India repatriation schedule for July 17: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1940: ABU DHABI 10:35 to LUCKNOW 15:50AI 1904: DAMMAM 9:20 to KOZHIKODE 16:10AI 0301: SYDNEY 9:15 to DELHI 17:25AI 1972: BISHKEK 13:50 to HYDERABAD 17:30AI 1325: MELBOURNE 9:45 to DELHI 17:40AI 1910: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15AI 0972: DOHA 14:45 to DELHI 21:15AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI 2:20 (July 18)AI 0102: NEW YORK 12:30 to DELHI 12:00 (July 18)

AI 0144: NEWARK 12:05 to MUMBAI 12:25

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 17: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1218: Muscat 11:50 to Vijayawada 17:05IX 1118: Sharjah 10:30 to Lucknow 15:55IX 1644: Dubai 13:25 to Chennai 19:00IX 1348: Abu Dhabi 11:10 to Kozhikode 16:50IX 1344: Dubai 14:20 to Kozhikode 19:50IX 1685: Singapore 19:05 to Vijaywada 20:55IX 1434: Dubai 18:20 to Kochi 23:55

IX 1116: Sharjah 14:00 to Varanasi 19:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 17: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1217: Mumbai 9:45 to Muscat 10:50IX 1117: Delhi 7:30 to Sharjah 9:30IX 1115: Delhi 10:55 to Sharjah 13:00IX 1643: Chennai 9:35 to Dubai 12:25IX 1363: Kozhikode 8:00 to Abu Dhabi 10:10IX 1343: Kozhikode 10:55 to Dubai 13:20IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 11:15 to Singapore 18:05

IX 1435: Kochi 14:40 to Dubai 17:20