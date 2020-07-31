International flights on July 31: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,872 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 29, carrying over 3.8 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,435 were inbound flights carrying 2.6 lakh passengers and 1,437 were outbound flights with 1.1 lakh fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 31:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 31: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0965: HYDERABAD 8:00 to JEDDAH 11:20

AI 0913: DELHI 19:00 to DAMMAM 20:45

Air India repatriation schedule for July 31: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1950: JEDDAH 1:35 to MUMBAI 9:05AI 1920: JEDDAH 12:20 to HYDERABAD 20:15

AI 0914: DAMMAM 21:45 to DELHI 4:05

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 31: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1112: Abu Dhabi 17:20 to Amritsar 22:00IX 1576: Sharjah 14:00 to Thiruvananthapuram 19:35IX 1818: Muscat 14:15 to Bengaluru 19:25IX 1274: Sharjah 10:30 to Hyderabad 15:50IX 1434: Dubai 12:20 to Kochi 17:55IX 1644: Dubai 17:00 to Chennai 22:35IX 1421: Kuala Lumpur 14:45 to Bengaluru 16:30IX 1681: Singapore 18:05 to Coimbatore 19:50IX 1350: Muscat 12:10 to Kozhikode 17:10

IX 1276: Abu Dhabi 12:30 to Mumbai 17:05

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 31: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1115: Delhi 14:05 to Abu Dhabi 16:20IX 1173: Delhi 10:55 to Sharjah 13:00IX 1817: Mangaluru 11:35 to Muscat 13:15IX 1273: Mumbai 7:45 to Sharjah 9:30IX 1435: Kochi 8:40 to Dubai 11:20IX 1643: Chennai 13:10 to Dubai 16:00IX 1422: Kochi 7:00 to Kuala Lumpur 13:45IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 10:10 to Singapore 17:05IX 1337: Kozhikode 9:15 to Muscat 11:10

IX 1275: Mumbai 10:00 to Abu Dhabi 11:30