App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 07:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on July 31: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,872 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 29, carrying over 3.8 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,435 were inbound flights carrying 2.6 lakh passengers and 1,437 were outbound flights with 1.1 lakh fliers.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 31:

related news

Air India repatriation schedule for July 31: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0965: HYDERABAD 8:00 to JEDDAH 11:20

AI 0913: DELHI 19:00 to DAMMAM 20:45

Air India repatriation schedule for July 31: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1950: JEDDAH 1:35 to MUMBAI 9:05
AI 1920: JEDDAH 12:20 to HYDERABAD 20:15

AI 0914: DAMMAM 21:45 to DELHI 4:05

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 31: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1112: Abu Dhabi 17:20 to Amritsar 22:00
IX 1576: Sharjah 14:00 to Thiruvananthapuram 19:35
IX 1818: Muscat 14:15 to Bengaluru 19:25
IX 1274: Sharjah 10:30 to Hyderabad 15:50
IX 1434: Dubai 12:20 to Kochi 17:55
IX 1644: Dubai 17:00 to Chennai 22:35
IX 1421: Kuala Lumpur 14:45 to Bengaluru 16:30
IX 1681: Singapore 18:05 to Coimbatore 19:50
IX 1350: Muscat 12:10 to Kozhikode 17:10

IX 1276: Abu Dhabi 12:30 to Mumbai 17:05

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 31: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1115: Delhi 14:05 to Abu Dhabi 16:20
IX 1173: Delhi 10:55 to Sharjah 13:00
IX 1817: Mangaluru 11:35 to Muscat 13:15
IX 1273: Mumbai 7:45 to Sharjah 9:30
IX 1435: Kochi 8:40 to Dubai 11:20
IX 1643: Chennai 13:10 to Dubai 16:00
IX 1422: Kochi 7:00 to Kuala Lumpur 13:45
IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 10:10 to Singapore 17:05
IX 1337: Kozhikode 9:15 to Muscat 11:10

IX 1275: Mumbai 10:00 to Abu Dhabi 11:30

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 07:43 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #repatriation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.