International flights on July 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,829 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 27, carrying over 3.7 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,413 were inbound flights carrying 2.6 lakh passengers and 1,416 were outbound flights with 1.1 lakh fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 30:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 1917: HYDERABAD 8:00 to DAMMAM 9:50AI 0913: DELHI 10:00 to DAMMAM 11:45AI 0991: DELHI 17:00 to JEDDAH 20:00

AI 1909: MUMBAI 22:00 to JEDDAH 0:35

Air India repatriation schedule for July 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1918: DAMMAM 10:50 to HYDERABAD 17:25AI 0914: DAMMAM 12:45 to LUCKNOW 19:35

AI 1922: JEDDAH 21:00 to DELHI 4:35

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1816: Abu Dhabi 13:20 to Bengaluru 18:55IX 1744: Dubai 10:05 to Kannur 15:30IX 1274: Sharjah 20:00 to Mumbai 00:30 (next day)IX 1627: Kuala Lumpur 19:30 to Coimbatore 21:10IX 1452: Abu Dhabi 16:25 to Kochi 22:00IX 1142: Sharjah 10:30 to Jaipur 15:15IX 1676: Sharjah 14:00 to Chennai 19:30IX 1434: Dubai 17:10 to Kochi 22:45IX 1540: Dubai 12:20 to Thiruvananthapuram 18:00

IX 1554: Muscat 16:35 to Thiruvananthapuram 21:55

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1815: Mangaluru 10:00 to Abu Dhabi 12:20IX 1743: Kannur 6:40 to Dubai 9:05IX 1273: Mumbai 17:15 to Sharjah 19:00IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli 12:20 to Kuala Lumpur 18:45IX 1419: Kochi 12:40 to Abu Dhabi 15:25IX 1141: Delhi 7:25 to Sharjah 9:30IX 1675: Chennai 10:25 to Sharjah 13:00IX 1435: Kochi 13:30 to Dubai 16:10IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram 8:40 to Dubai 11:20

IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram 13:20 to Muscat 15:35