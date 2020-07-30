App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on July 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,829 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 27, carrying over 3.7 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,413 were inbound flights carrying 2.6 lakh passengers and 1,416 were outbound flights with 1.1 lakh fliers.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 30:

related news

Air India repatriation schedule for July 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 1917: HYDERABAD 8:00 to DAMMAM 9:50
AI 0913: DELHI 10:00 to DAMMAM 11:45
AI 0991: DELHI 17:00 to JEDDAH 20:00

AI 1909: MUMBAI 22:00 to JEDDAH 0:35

Air India repatriation schedule for July 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1918: DAMMAM 10:50 to HYDERABAD 17:25
AI 0914: DAMMAM 12:45 to LUCKNOW 19:35

AI 1922: JEDDAH 21:00 to DELHI 4:35

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 30: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1816: Abu Dhabi 13:20 to Bengaluru 18:55
IX 1744: Dubai 10:05 to Kannur 15:30
IX 1274: Sharjah 20:00 to Mumbai 00:30 (next day)
IX 1627: Kuala Lumpur 19:30 to Coimbatore 21:10
IX 1452: Abu Dhabi 16:25 to Kochi 22:00
IX 1142: Sharjah 10:30 to Jaipur 15:15
IX 1676: Sharjah 14:00 to Chennai 19:30
IX 1434: Dubai 17:10 to Kochi 22:45
IX 1540: Dubai 12:20 to Thiruvananthapuram 18:00

IX 1554: Muscat 16:35 to Thiruvananthapuram 21:55

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 30: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1815: Mangaluru 10:00 to Abu Dhabi 12:20
IX 1743: Kannur 6:40 to Dubai 9:05
IX 1273: Mumbai 17:15 to Sharjah 19:00
IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli 12:20 to Kuala Lumpur 18:45
IX 1419: Kochi 12:40 to Abu Dhabi 15:25
IX 1141: Delhi 7:25 to Sharjah 9:30
IX 1675: Chennai 10:25 to Sharjah 13:00
IX 1435: Kochi 13:30 to Dubai 16:10
IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram 8:40 to Dubai 11:20

IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram 13:20 to Muscat 15:35

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 30, 2020 07:51 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #repatriation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.