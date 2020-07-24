International flights on July 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,569 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 21, carrying over 3.45 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,284 were inbound flights carrying 2.42 lakh passengers and 1,285 were outbound flights with over 1.01 lakh fliers.
Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 24:
Air India repatriation schedule for July 24: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 0161: DELHI 2:45 to LONDON 7:30
AI 1901: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20
AI 1937: DELHI 7:30 to BISHKEK 11:35
AI 0931: MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45
AI 0969: MUMBAI 11:00 to DOHA 12:20
AI 1935: DELHI 11:00 to KIEV 15:30
Air India repatriation schedule for July 24: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 1938: BISHKEK 12:35 to LUCKNOW 15:50
AI 1902: DAMMAM 9:20 to KOCHI 16:10
AI 1952: DOHA 13:20 to AHMEDABAD 19:05
AI 1910: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15
AI 0162: LONDON 9:45 to DELHI 22:50
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 24: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1218: Muscat 11:50 to Vijayawada 17:05
IX 1116: Abu Dhabi 11:50 to Delhi 16:55
IX 1112: Abu Dhabi 17:20 to Amritsar 22:00
IX 1576: Sharjah 10:30 to Thiruvananthapuram 16:05
IX 1274: Sharjah 20:00 to Mumbai 00:30 (next day)
IX 1344: Dubai 12:50 to Kozhikode 18:20
IX 1434: Dubai 17:10 to Kochi 22:45
IX 1621: Kuala Lumpur 14:45 to Chennai 16:15
IX 1146: Sharjah 17:00 to Delhi 21:45
IX 1614: Sharjah 14:00 to Tiruchirappalli 19:50
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 24: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1217: Mumbai 9:45 to Muscat 10:50
IX 1547: Thiruvananthapuram 8:00 to Abu Dhabi 10:50
IX 1115: Delhi 14:05 to Abu Dhabi 16:20
IX 1173: Delhi 7:25 to Sharjah 9:30
IX 1273: Mumbai 17:15 to Sharjah 19:00
IX 1343: Kozhikode 9:25 to Dubai 11:50
IX 1435: Kochi 13:30 to Dubai 16:10
IX 1622: Chennai 7:10 to Kuala Lumpur 13:45
IX 1613: Tiruchirappalli 10:15 to Sharjah 13:00
