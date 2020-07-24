International flights on July 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,569 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 21, carrying over 3.45 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,284 were inbound flights carrying 2.42 lakh passengers and 1,285 were outbound flights with over 1.01 lakh fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 24:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 24: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0161: DELHI 2:45 to LONDON 7:30AI 1901: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20AI 1937: DELHI 7:30 to BISHKEK 11:35AI 0931: MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45AI 0969: MUMBAI 11:00 to DOHA 12:20

AI 1935: DELHI 11:00 to KIEV 15:30

Air India repatriation schedule for July 24: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1938: BISHKEK 12:35 to LUCKNOW 15:50AI 1902: DAMMAM 9:20 to KOCHI 16:10AI 1952: DOHA 13:20 to AHMEDABAD 19:05AI 1910: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15

AI 0162: LONDON 9:45 to DELHI 22:50

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 24: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1218: Muscat 11:50 to Vijayawada 17:05IX 1116: Abu Dhabi 11:50 to Delhi 16:55IX 1112: Abu Dhabi 17:20 to Amritsar 22:00IX 1576: Sharjah 10:30 to Thiruvananthapuram 16:05IX 1274: Sharjah 20:00 to Mumbai 00:30 (next day)IX 1344: Dubai 12:50 to Kozhikode 18:20IX 1434: Dubai 17:10 to Kochi 22:45IX 1621: Kuala Lumpur 14:45 to Chennai 16:15IX 1146: Sharjah 17:00 to Delhi 21:45

IX 1614: Sharjah 14:00 to Tiruchirappalli 19:50

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 24: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1217: Mumbai 9:45 to Muscat 10:50IX 1547: Thiruvananthapuram 8:00 to Abu Dhabi 10:50IX 1115: Delhi 14:05 to Abu Dhabi 16:20IX 1173: Delhi 7:25 to Sharjah 9:30IX 1273: Mumbai 17:15 to Sharjah 19:00IX 1343: Kozhikode 9:25 to Dubai 11:50IX 1435: Kochi 13:30 to Dubai 16:10IX 1622: Chennai 7:10 to Kuala Lumpur 13:45IX 1613: Tiruchirappalli 10:15 to Sharjah 13:00

IX 1145: Delhi 12:30 to Jaipur 13:15