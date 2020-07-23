International flights on July 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,526 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 19, carrying over 3.4 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,262 were inbound flights carrying 2.3 lakh passengers and 1,264 were outbound flights with over 1 lakh fliers.
Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 23:
Air India repatriation schedule for July 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 0161: DELHI 2:45 to LONDON 7:30
AI 1937: DELHI 6:00 to BISHKEK 10:05
AI 1907: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20
AI 1909: MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45
AI 1935: DELHI 11:00 to KIEV 15:30
AI 0991: DELHI 12:00 to JEDDAH 15:00
AI 0121: DELHI 13:35 to FRANKFURT 18:40
AI 1985: HYDERABAD 16:00 to SHARJAH 18:20
Air India repatriation schedule for July 23: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 0383: SINGAPORE 0:10 to DELHI 3:30
AI 0124: FRANKFURT 18:20 to MUMBAI 5:15
AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15
AI 1938: BISHKEK 11:05 to DELHI 13:55
AI 1908: DAMMAM 9:20 to KANNUR 16:10
AI 0932: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15
AI 0162: LONDON 9:45 to DELHI 22:50
AI 1922: JEDDAH 16:00 to DELHI 23:35
AI 1986: SHARJAH 19:20 to HYDERABAD 0:10 (next day)
AI 1936: KIEV 16:30 to DELHI 1:30
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 23: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1216: Abu Dhabi 12:15 to Hyderabad 17:25
IX 1274: Abu Dhabi 21:15 to Mumbai 01:50 (next day)
IX 1618: Muscat 13:30 to Chennai 18:50
IX 1376: Sharjah 10:30 to Kozhikode 15:50
IX 1614: Sharjah 14:00 to Tiruchirappalli 19:50
IX 1118: Muscat 17:40 to Amritsar 22:10
IX 1142: Sharjah 20:00 to Delhi 00:45 (next day)
IX 1434: Dubai 17:00 to Kochi 22:35
IX 1452: Abu Dhabi 18:15 to Kochi 23:50
IX 1194: Dubai 12:10 to Lucknow 17:40
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1215: Mumbai 9:45 to Abu Dhabi 11:15
IX 1273: Mumbai 18:45 to Abu Dhabi 20:15
IX 1617: Chennai 10:00 to Muscat 12:30
IX 1375: Kozhikode 7:10 to Sharjah 9:30
IX 1613: Tiruchirappalli 10:15 to Sharjah 13:00
IX 1117: Delhi 15:00 to Muscat 16:40
IX 1173: Delhi 16:55 to Sharjah 19:00
IX 1435: Kochi 13:20 to Dubai 16:00
IX 1419: Kochi 14:30 to Abu Dhabi 17:15
IX 1141: Delhi 9:05 to Dubai 11:10