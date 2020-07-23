International flights on July 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,526 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 19, carrying over 3.4 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,262 were inbound flights carrying 2.3 lakh passengers and 1,264 were outbound flights with over 1 lakh fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 23:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0161: DELHI 2:45 to LONDON 7:30AI 1937: DELHI 6:00 to BISHKEK 10:05AI 1907: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20AI 1909: MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45AI 1935: DELHI 11:00 to KIEV 15:30AI 0991: DELHI 12:00 to JEDDAH 15:00AI 0121: DELHI 13:35 to FRANKFURT 18:40

AI 1985: HYDERABAD 16:00 to SHARJAH 18:20

Air India repatriation schedule for July 23: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 0383: SINGAPORE 0:10 to DELHI 3:30AI 0124: FRANKFURT 18:20 to MUMBAI 5:15AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15AI 1938: BISHKEK 11:05 to DELHI 13:55AI 1908: DAMMAM 9:20 to KANNUR 16:10AI 0932: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15AI 0162: LONDON 9:45 to DELHI 22:50AI 1922: JEDDAH 16:00 to DELHI 23:35AI 1986: SHARJAH 19:20 to HYDERABAD 0:10 (next day)

AI 1936: KIEV 16:30 to DELHI 1:30

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 23: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1216: Abu Dhabi 12:15 to Hyderabad 17:25IX 1274: Abu Dhabi 21:15 to Mumbai 01:50 (next day)IX 1618: Muscat 13:30 to Chennai 18:50IX 1376: Sharjah 10:30 to Kozhikode 15:50IX 1614: Sharjah 14:00 to Tiruchirappalli 19:50IX 1118: Muscat 17:40 to Amritsar 22:10IX 1142: Sharjah 20:00 to Delhi 00:45 (next day)IX 1434: Dubai 17:00 to Kochi 22:35IX 1452: Abu Dhabi 18:15 to Kochi 23:50

IX 1194: Dubai 12:10 to Lucknow 17:40

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 23: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1215: Mumbai 9:45 to Abu Dhabi 11:15IX 1273: Mumbai 18:45 to Abu Dhabi 20:15IX 1617: Chennai 10:00 to Muscat 12:30IX 1375: Kozhikode 7:10 to Sharjah 9:30IX 1613: Tiruchirappalli 10:15 to Sharjah 13:00IX 1117: Delhi 15:00 to Muscat 16:40IX 1173: Delhi 16:55 to Sharjah 19:00IX 1435: Kochi 13:20 to Dubai 16:00IX 1419: Kochi 14:30 to Abu Dhabi 17:15

IX 1141: Delhi 9:05 to Dubai 11:10