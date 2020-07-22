International flights on July 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,488 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 19, carrying over 3.3 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,243 were inbound flights carrying 2.3 lakh passengers and 1,245 were outbound flights with over 1 lakh fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 22:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0187: DELHI 2:15 to TORONTO 6:45AI 0161: DELHI 2:45 to LONDON 7:30AI 0131: MUMBAI 6:30 to LONDON 11:30AI 1905: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20AI 1937: DELHI 7:30 to BISHKEK 11:35AI 0931: MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45AI 0382: DELHI 14:45 to SINGAPORE 23:15

AI 1983: CHENNAI 16:00 to SHARJAH 18:30

Air India repatriation schedule for July 22: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1938: BISHKEK 12:35 to JAIPUR 15:20AI 1906: DAMMAM 9:20 to TRIVANDRUM 16:10AI 1910: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15AI 0162: LONDON 9:45 to DELHI 22:50AI 1984: SHARJAH 19:30 to CHENNAI 0:55 (next day)

AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI 2:20 (next day)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 22: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1121: Kuala Lumpur 15:45 to Delhi 18:35IX 1114: Abu Dhabi 11:25 to Lucknow 16:50IX 1287: Singapore 20:10 to Mumbai 23:00IX 1818: Muscat 14:15 to Bengaluru 19:25IX 1676: Sharjah 14:00 to Chennai 19:30IX 1452: Abu Dhabi 16:25 to Kochi 22:00IX 1274: Sharjah 10:30 to Mumbai 15:00IX 1344: Dubai 12:20 to Kozhikode 17:50IX 1681: Singapore 18:05 to Tiruchirappalli 19:40

IX 1540: Dubai 17:25 to Thiruvananthapuram 23:05

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1122: Delhi 7:00 to Kuala Lumpur 14:45IX 1115: Delhi 8:00 to Abu Dhabi 10:25IX 1288: Mumbai 11:15 to Singapore 19:15IX 1817: Mangaluru 11:35 to Muscat 13:15IX 1675: Chennai 10:25 to Sharjah 13:00IX 1419: Kochi 12:40 to Abu Dhabi 15:25IX 1273: Mumbai 7:45 to Sharjah 9:30IX 1343: Kozhikode 8:55 to Dubai 11:20IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 10:10 to Singapore

IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram 13:45 to Dubai 16:25