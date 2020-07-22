International flights on July 22: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,488 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 19, carrying over 3.3 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,243 were inbound flights carrying 2.3 lakh passengers and 1,245 were outbound flights with over 1 lakh fliers.
Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 22:
Air India repatriation schedule for July 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 0187: DELHI 2:15 to TORONTO 6:45
AI 0161: DELHI 2:45 to LONDON 7:30
AI 0131: MUMBAI 6:30 to LONDON 11:30
AI 1905: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20
AI 1937: DELHI 7:30 to BISHKEK 11:35
AI 0931: MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45
AI 0382: DELHI 14:45 to SINGAPORE 23:15
AI 1983: CHENNAI 16:00 to SHARJAH 18:30
Air India repatriation schedule for July 22: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 1938: BISHKEK 12:35 to JAIPUR 15:20
AI 1906: DAMMAM 9:20 to TRIVANDRUM 16:10
AI 1910: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15
AI 0162: LONDON 9:45 to DELHI 22:50
AI 1984: SHARJAH 19:30 to CHENNAI 0:55 (next day)
AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI 2:20 (next day)
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 22: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1121: Kuala Lumpur 15:45 to Delhi 18:35
IX 1114: Abu Dhabi 11:25 to Lucknow 16:50
IX 1287: Singapore 20:10 to Mumbai 23:00
IX 1818: Muscat 14:15 to Bengaluru 19:25
IX 1676: Sharjah 14:00 to Chennai 19:30
IX 1452: Abu Dhabi 16:25 to Kochi 22:00
IX 1274: Sharjah 10:30 to Mumbai 15:00
IX 1344: Dubai 12:20 to Kozhikode 17:50
IX 1681: Singapore 18:05 to Tiruchirappalli 19:40
IX 1540: Dubai 17:25 to Thiruvananthapuram 23:05
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1122: Delhi 7:00 to Kuala Lumpur 14:45
IX 1115: Delhi 8:00 to Abu Dhabi 10:25
IX 1288: Mumbai 11:15 to Singapore 19:15
IX 1817: Mangaluru 11:35 to Muscat 13:15
IX 1675: Chennai 10:25 to Sharjah 13:00
IX 1419: Kochi 12:40 to Abu Dhabi 15:25
IX 1273: Mumbai 7:45 to Sharjah 9:30
IX 1343: Kozhikode 8:55 to Dubai 11:20
IX 1682: Tiruchirappalli 10:10 to Singapore
IX 1539: Thiruvananthapuram 13:45 to Dubai 16:25