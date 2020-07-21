International flights on July 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,449 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 19, carrying over 3.3 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,223 were inbound flights carrying 2.3 lakh passengers and 1,226 were outbound flights with 98,893 fliers.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 21:
Air India repatriation schedule for July 21: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 0161: DELHI 2:45 to LONDON 7:30
AI 0131: MUMBAI 6:30 to LONDON 11:30
AI 1903: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20
AI 1937: DELHI 7:30 to BISHKEK 11:35
AI 0346: CHENNAI 8:30 to SINGAPORE 14:55
AI 1909: MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45
AI 0125: MUMBAI 11:05 to FRANKFURT 16:50
AI 1955: BANGALURU 16:00 to SHARJAH 18:30
Air India repatriation schedule for July 21: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 1938: BISHKEK 12:35 to DELHI 15:25 21-Jul-20
AI 1904: DAMMAM 9:20 to KOZHIKODE 16:10 21-Jul-20
AI 0347: SINGAPORE 15:55 to CHENNAI 17:20 21-Jul-20
AI 0932: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15 21-Jul-20
AI 0162: LONDON 9:45 to DELHI 22:50 21-Jul-20
AI 1956: SHARJAH 19:30 to BANGALURU 0:45 22-Jul-20
AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI 2:20
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 21: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1218: Muscat 11:50 to Mumbai 15:55
IX 1118: Sharjah 14:00 to Lucknow 19:05
IX 1142: Sharjah 10:30 to Jaipur 15:15
IX 1644: Dubai 11:35 to Chennai 17:10
IX 1434: Dubai 12:20 to Kochi 17:55
IX 1376: Sharjah 20:00 to Kozhikode 01:20 (next day)
IX 1442: Muscat 16:35 to Kochi 21:45
IX 1625: Kuala Lumpur 20:55 to Tiruchirappalli 22:15
IX 1554: Muscat 12:15 to Thiruvananthapuram 17:35
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 21: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1217: Mumbai 9:45 to Muscat 10:50
IX 1117: Delhi 11:20 to Sharjah 13:00
IX 1141: Delhi 7:25 to Sharjah 9:30
IX 1643: Chennai 7:45 to Dubai 10:35
IX 1435: Kochi 8:40 to Dubai 11:20
IX 1375: Kozhikode 16:40 to Sharjah 19:00
IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram 13:20 to Muscat 15:35
IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli 13:30 to Kuala Lumpur 19:55
IX 1443: Kochi 9:00 to Muscat 11:15Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic