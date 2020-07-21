International flights on July 21: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,449 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 19, carrying over 3.3 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,223 were inbound flights carrying 2.3 lakh passengers and 1,226 were outbound flights with 98,893 fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 21:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 21: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0161: DELHI 2:45 to LONDON 7:30AI 0131: MUMBAI 6:30 to LONDON 11:30AI 1903: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20AI 1937: DELHI 7:30 to BISHKEK 11:35AI 0346: CHENNAI 8:30 to SINGAPORE 14:55AI 1909: MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45AI 0125: MUMBAI 11:05 to FRANKFURT 16:50

AI 1955: BANGALURU 16:00 to SHARJAH 18:30

Air India repatriation schedule for July 21: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1938: BISHKEK 12:35 to DELHI 15:25 21-Jul-20AI 1904: DAMMAM 9:20 to KOZHIKODE 16:10 21-Jul-20AI 0347: SINGAPORE 15:55 to CHENNAI 17:20 21-Jul-20AI 0932: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15 21-Jul-20AI 0162: LONDON 9:45 to DELHI 22:50 21-Jul-20AI 1956: SHARJAH 19:30 to BANGALURU 0:45 22-Jul-20

AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI 2:20

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 21: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1218: Muscat 11:50 to Mumbai 15:55IX 1118: Sharjah 14:00 to Lucknow 19:05IX 1142: Sharjah 10:30 to Jaipur 15:15IX 1644: Dubai 11:35 to Chennai 17:10IX 1434: Dubai 12:20 to Kochi 17:55IX 1376: Sharjah 20:00 to Kozhikode 01:20 (next day)IX 1442: Muscat 16:35 to Kochi 21:45IX 1625: Kuala Lumpur 20:55 to Tiruchirappalli 22:15

IX 1554: Muscat 12:15 to Thiruvananthapuram 17:35

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 21: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1217: Mumbai 9:45 to Muscat 10:50IX 1117: Delhi 11:20 to Sharjah 13:00IX 1141: Delhi 7:25 to Sharjah 9:30IX 1643: Chennai 7:45 to Dubai 10:35IX 1435: Kochi 8:40 to Dubai 11:20IX 1375: Kozhikode 16:40 to Sharjah 19:00IX 1549: Thiruvananthapuram 13:20 to Muscat 15:35IX 1624: Tiruchirappalli 13:30 to Kuala Lumpur 19:55

IX 1443: Kochi 9:00 to Muscat 11:15