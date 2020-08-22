International flights on August 22: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,876 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 20, carrying over 5.12 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,941 were inbound flights carrying 3.54 lakh passengers and 1,935 were outbound flights with 1.57 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 21:

Air India repatriation schedule for August 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15AI 0131: MUMBAI 06:00 to LONDON 11:00AI 0989: MUMBAI 08:00 to KUWAIT 09:55AI 0921: MUMBAI 12:30 to RIYADH 14:30AI 0302: DELHI 13:55 to SYDNEY 07:20AI 1961: DELHI 14:25 to KUWAIT 16:15

AI 1320: DELHI 19:30 to AUCKLAND 16:30

Air India repatriation schedule for August 22: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1990: KUWAIT to 10:55 KOCHI 18:15AI 1990: KOCHI 19:00 to MUMBAI 20:55AI 0922: RIYADH 17:05 to MUMBAI 23:40AI 1962: KUWAIT 17:15 to DELHI 23:45AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI 02:20 (next day)

AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 22: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1348: Abu Dhabi 11:10 to Kozhikode 16:50IX 1114: Abu Dhabi 15:15 to Lucknow 20:20IX 1248: Dubai 11:30 to Mumbai 16:15IX 1744: Dubai 15:30 to Kannur 20:40IX 1192: Dubai 17:30 to Amritsar 22:10IX 1434: Dubai 18:30 to Kochi 00:05 (next day)IX 1636: Sharjah 12:00 to Chennai 17:35IX 1814: Dubai 14:00 to Bengaluru 19:05IX 1252: Sharjah 17:00 to Mumbai 21:30IX 1354: Sharjah 20:00 to Kozhikode 01:40 (next day)IX 1442: Muscat 12:25 to Kochi 17:35IX 1554: Muscat 14:40 to Thiruvananthapuram 20:00

IX 1674: Doha 14:15 to Tiruchirappalli 21:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1637: Chennai 7:15 to Abu Dhabi 10:00IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram 10:20 to Abu Dhabi 13:10IX 1115: Delhi 14:25 to Abu Dhabi 16:30IX 1947: Hyderabad 8:00 to Dubai 10:30IX 1141: Delhi 10:00 to Dubai 12:05IX 1611: Tiruchirappalli 12:40 to Dubai 15:15IX 1383: Mangaluru 12:40 to Dubai 14:30IX 1135: Amritsar 8:45 to Dubai 10:25IX 1251: Mumbai 9:15 to Sharjah 11:00IX 1635: Chennai 6:40 to Dubai 9:30IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram 16:20 to Sharjah 19:00IX 1713: Kannur 11:00 to Muscat 13:15

IX 1477: Kochi 9:00 to Doha 10:45