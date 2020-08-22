International flights on August 22: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights for repatriation: Check Vande Bharat flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 3,876 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 20, carrying over 5.12 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,941 were inbound flights carrying 3.54 lakh passengers and 1,935 were outbound flights with 1.57 lakh fliers.
The mission is currently in its Phase 5 which will continue until September 1.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic
Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for August 21:
Air India repatriation schedule for August 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15
AI 0131: MUMBAI 06:00 to LONDON 11:00
AI 0989: MUMBAI 08:00 to KUWAIT 09:55
AI 0921: MUMBAI 12:30 to RIYADH 14:30
AI 0302: DELHI 13:55 to SYDNEY 07:20
AI 1961: DELHI 14:25 to KUWAIT 16:15
AI 1320: DELHI 19:30 to AUCKLAND 16:30
Air India repatriation schedule for August 22: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 1990: KUWAIT to 10:55 KOCHI 18:15
AI 1990: KOCHI 19:00 to MUMBAI 20:55
AI 0922: RIYADH 17:05 to MUMBAI 23:40
AI 1962: KUWAIT 17:15 to DELHI 23:45
AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI 02:20 (next day)
AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15
Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 22: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1348: Abu Dhabi 11:10 to Kozhikode 16:50
IX 1114: Abu Dhabi 15:15 to Lucknow 20:20
IX 1248: Dubai 11:30 to Mumbai 16:15
IX 1744: Dubai 15:30 to Kannur 20:40
IX 1192: Dubai 17:30 to Amritsar 22:10
IX 1434: Dubai 18:30 to Kochi 00:05 (next day)
IX 1636: Sharjah 12:00 to Chennai 17:35
IX 1814: Dubai 14:00 to Bengaluru 19:05
IX 1252: Sharjah 17:00 to Mumbai 21:30
IX 1354: Sharjah 20:00 to Kozhikode 01:40 (next day)
IX 1442: Muscat 12:25 to Kochi 17:35
IX 1554: Muscat 14:40 to Thiruvananthapuram 20:00
IX 1674: Doha 14:15 to Tiruchirappalli 21:15
Air India Express repatriation schedule for August 22: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1637: Chennai 7:15 to Abu Dhabi 10:00
IX 1537: Thiruvananthapuram 10:20 to Abu Dhabi 13:10
IX 1115: Delhi 14:25 to Abu Dhabi 16:30
IX 1947: Hyderabad 8:00 to Dubai 10:30
IX 1141: Delhi 10:00 to Dubai 12:05
IX 1611: Tiruchirappalli 12:40 to Dubai 15:15
IX 1383: Mangaluru 12:40 to Dubai 14:30
IX 1135: Amritsar 8:45 to Dubai 10:25
IX 1251: Mumbai 9:15 to Sharjah 11:00
IX 1635: Chennai 6:40 to Dubai 9:30
IX 1535: Thiruvananthapuram 16:20 to Sharjah 19:00
IX 1713: Kannur 11:00 to Muscat 13:15
IX 1477: Kochi 9:00 to Doha 10:45Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic