International flights on September 7: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,717 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 6, carrying over 6.26 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,361 were inbound flights carrying 4.2 lakh passengers and 2,356 were outbound flights with 2 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 25.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 7:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 7: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 1929: DELHI 00:15 to DUBAI 02:30AI 0302: DELHI 13:55 to SYDNEY 07:20AI 0314: DELHI 22:20 to HONG KONG 06:15

AI 0951: HYDERABAD 22:30 to DUBAI 00:30

Air India repatriation schedule for September 7: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1934: AMMAN 10:00 to DELHI 18:00

AI 1930: LUCKNOW 09:25 to DELHI 10:15

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 7: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1434: Dubai 12:20 to Kochi 17:55IX 1744: Dubai 16:25 to Kannur 21:35IX 1248: Dubai 11:00 to Mumbai 15:45IX 1612: Dubai 13:50 to Trichy 19:35IX 1644: Dubai 17:50 to Chennai 23:25IX 1818: Muscat 10:40 to Bengaluru 15:50IX 1974: Bahrain 11:00 to Hyderabad 17:55IX 1188: Sharjah 12:00 to Chandigarh 16:45IX 1354: Sharjah 12:00 to Kozhikode 17:40IX 1348: Abu Dhabi 13:10 to Kozhikode 18:30IX 1176: Doha 10:25 to Delhi 16:45

IX 1681: Singapore 19:00 to Trichy 20:45

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 7: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1435: Kochi 9:00 to Dubai 11:20IX 1743: Kannur 13:00 to Dubai 15:25IX 1141: Delhi 8:00 to Dubai 10:00IX 1611: Trichy 10:00 to Dubai 12:50IX 1643: Chennai 14:00 to Dubai 16:50IX 1817: Mangaluru 8:00 to Muscat 9:40IX 1973: Hyderabad 8:00 to Bahrain 10:00IX 1187: Delhi 8:35 to Sharjah 11:00IX 1351: Kozhikode 8:35 to Sharjah 11:00IX 1363: Kozhikode 10:00 to Abu Dhabi 12:10IX 1175: Delhi 8:00 to Doha 9:25

IX 1682: Trichy 11:05 to Singapore 18:00