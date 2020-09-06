International flights on September 6: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,617 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 4, carrying over 6.12 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,307 were inbound flights carrying 4.12 lakh passengers and 2,310 were outbound flights with 2 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 25.

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 6:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 6: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15AI 1143: DELHI 03:30 to VANCOUVER 07:00AI 0334: DELHI 08:00 to BANGKOK 13:45

AI 1933: DELHI 13:15 to AMMAN 17:00

Air India repatriation schedule for September 6: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1337: BENGALURU 00:05 to DELHI 02:50AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15AI 0335: BANGKOK 14:45 to DELHI 17:30AI 0301: SYDNEY 09:15 to DELHI 18:05AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15 (next day)

AI 1144: VANCOUVER 10:15 to DELHI 14:45 (next day)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 6: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1346: Dubai 10:30 to Kozhikode 16:10IX 1948: Dubai 12:30 to Hyderabad 18:00IX 1540: Dubai 16:30 to Trivandrum 22:10IX 1612: Dubai 13:20 to Trichy 19:05IX 1136: Dubai 18:15 to Delhi 23:15IX 1744: Dubai 23:30 to Kannur 04:40 (next day)IX 1938: Abu Dhabi 11:35 to Vijayawada 17:15IX 1452: Abu Dhabi 13:05 to Madurai 18:45IX 1118: Muscat 17:00 Delhi to 21:30IX 1350: Muscat 10:55 to Kozhikode 15:55IX 1112: Sharjah 10:30 to Varanasi 16:05IX 1244: Doha 13:15 to Mumbai 19:20

IX 1681: Singapore 19:00 to Trichy 20:45

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 6: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1343 Kozhikode 7:05 Dubai 9:30IX 1947 Hyderabad 9:00 Dubai 11:30IX 1539 Trivandrum 12:50 Dubai 15:30IX 1611 Trichy 9:30 Dubai 12:20IX 1135 Delhi 13:05 Lucknow 14:15IX 1743 Kannur 20:05 Dubai 22:30IX 1937 Hyderabad 8:00 Abu Dhabi 10:35IX 1419 Kochi 9:35 Abu Dhabi 12:05IX 1117 Delhi 14:20 Muscat 16:00IX 1337 Kozhikode 8:00 Muscat 9:55IX 1115 Delhi 7:25 Sharjah 9:30IX 1243 Mumbai 11:00 Doha 12:15

IX 1682 Trichy 11:05 Singapore 18:00