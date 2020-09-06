172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|international-flights-on-september-6-here-are-the-flights-operated-by-air-india-under-vande-bharat-mission-5803161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights on September 6: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,617 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 4, carrying over 6.12 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,307 were inbound flights carrying 4.12 lakh passengers and 2,310 were outbound flights with 2 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 25.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 6:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 6: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15
AI 1143: DELHI 03:30 to VANCOUVER 07:00
AI 0334: DELHI 08:00 to BANGKOK 13:45

AI 1933: DELHI 13:15 to AMMAN 17:00

Air India repatriation schedule for September 6: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 1337: BENGALURU 00:05 to DELHI 02:50
AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15
AI 0335: BANGKOK 14:45 to DELHI 17:30
AI 0301: SYDNEY 09:15 to DELHI 18:05
AI 0188: TORONTO 12:15 to DELHI 12:15 (next day)

AI 1144: VANCOUVER 10:15 to DELHI 14:45 (next day)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 6: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1346: Dubai 10:30 to Kozhikode 16:10
IX 1948: Dubai 12:30 to Hyderabad 18:00
IX 1540: Dubai 16:30 to Trivandrum 22:10
IX 1612: Dubai 13:20 to Trichy 19:05
IX 1136: Dubai 18:15 to Delhi 23:15
IX 1744: Dubai 23:30 to Kannur 04:40 (next day)
IX 1938: Abu Dhabi 11:35 to Vijayawada 17:15
IX 1452: Abu Dhabi 13:05 to Madurai 18:45
IX 1118: Muscat 17:00 Delhi to 21:30
IX 1350: Muscat 10:55 to Kozhikode 15:55
IX 1112: Sharjah 10:30 to Varanasi 16:05
IX 1244: Doha 13:15 to Mumbai 19:20

IX 1681: Singapore 19:00 to Trichy 20:45

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 6: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1343 Kozhikode 7:05 Dubai 9:30
IX 1947 Hyderabad 9:00 Dubai 11:30
IX 1539 Trivandrum 12:50 Dubai 15:30
IX 1611 Trichy 9:30 Dubai 12:20
IX 1135 Delhi 13:05 Lucknow 14:15
IX 1743 Kannur 20:05 Dubai 22:30
IX 1937 Hyderabad 8:00 Abu Dhabi 10:35
IX 1419 Kochi 9:35 Abu Dhabi 12:05
IX 1117 Delhi 14:20 Muscat 16:00
IX 1337 Kozhikode 8:00 Muscat 9:55
IX 1115 Delhi 7:25 Sharjah 9:30
IX 1243 Mumbai 11:00 Doha 12:15

IX 1682 Trichy 11:05 Singapore 18:00

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 08:02 am

