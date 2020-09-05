International flights on September 5: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,563 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 3, carrying over 6.05 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,284 were inbound flights carrying 4.08 lakh passengers and 2,279 were outbound flights with 1.97 lakh fliers.

The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 25.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 5:

Air India repatriation schedule for September 5: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 0905: CHENNAI 01:55 to DUBAI 04:25AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15AI 0243: DELHI 10:00 to KABUL 11:10AI 0991: DELHI 10:20 to JEDDAH 13:00

AI 0302: DELHI 13:55 to SYDNEY 07:20

Air India repatriation schedule for September 5: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 0952: DUBAI 01:30 to HYDERABAD 06:15AI 1984: AHMEDABAD 04:45 to MUMBAI 06:20AI 1906: DUBAI 05:25 to TIRUCHIRAPPALLI 10:55

AI 1906: TIRUCHIRAPPALLI 11:40 to CHENNAI 12:40

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 5: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1136: Dubai 14:30 to Amritsar 19:10IX 1434: Dubai 15:50 to Kochi 21:25IX 1142: Dubai 12:30 to Delhi 17:30IX 1442: Muscat 11:00 to Kochi 16:10IX 1554: Muscat 14:40 to Trivandrum 20:00IX 1176: Doha 10:25 to Chandigarh 16:35IX 1674: Doha 13:00 to Trichy 20:00IX 1114: Sharjah 14:05 to Lucknow 19:30IX 1746: Sharjah 10:30 to Kannur 16:05IX 1474: Bahrain 13:00 to Kochi 20:10IX 1681: Singapore 19:00 to Trichy 20:45

IX 1694: Kuwait 14:00 to Chennai 21:45

Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 5: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1135: Delhi 11:25 to Dubai 13:30IX 1539: Trivandrum 12:10 to Dubai 14:50IX 1247: Mumbai 10:00 to Dubai 11:30IX 1443: Kochi 8:00 to Muscat 10:00IX 1549: Trivandrum 11:25 to Muscat 13:40IX 1175: Delhi 8:00 to Doha 9:25IX 1673: Trichy 10:05 to Doha 12:00IX 1115: Delhi 11:00 to Sharjah 13:05IX 1745: Kannur 7:05 to Sharjah 9:30IX 1473: Kochi 9:45 to Bahrain 12:00IX 1682: Trichy 11:05 to Singapore 18:00

IX 1693: Chennai 10:10 to Kuwait 13:00