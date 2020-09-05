International flights on September 5: Here are the flights operated by Air India under Vande Bharat Mission

International flights: Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 4,563 repatriation flights were operated by the Air India Group under the Vande Bharat Mission till September 3, carrying over 6.05 lakh passengers. Of these, 2,284 were inbound flights carrying 4.08 lakh passengers and 2,279 were outbound flights with 1.97 lakh fliers.
The mission is currently in its Phase 6 which will continue until October 25.
Here is the repatriation international flights schedule for September 5:
Air India repatriation schedule for September 5: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 0905: CHENNAI 01:55 to DUBAI 04:25
AI 0187: DELHI 02:45 to TORONTO 07:15
AI 0243: DELHI 10:00 to KABUL 11:10
AI 0991: DELHI 10:20 to JEDDAH 13:00
AI 0302: DELHI 13:55 to SYDNEY 07:20
Air India repatriation schedule for September 5: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 0952: DUBAI 01:30 to HYDERABAD 06:15
AI 1984: AHMEDABAD 04:45 to MUMBAI 06:20
AI 1906: DUBAI 05:25 to TIRUCHIRAPPALLI 10:55
AI 1906: TIRUCHIRAPPALLI 11:40 to CHENNAI 12:40
Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 5: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1136: Dubai 14:30 to Amritsar 19:10
IX 1434: Dubai 15:50 to Kochi 21:25
IX 1142: Dubai 12:30 to Delhi 17:30
IX 1442: Muscat 11:00 to Kochi 16:10
IX 1554: Muscat 14:40 to Trivandrum 20:00
IX 1176: Doha 10:25 to Chandigarh 16:35
IX 1674: Doha 13:00 to Trichy 20:00
IX 1114: Sharjah 14:05 to Lucknow 19:30
IX 1746: Sharjah 10:30 to Kannur 16:05
IX 1474: Bahrain 13:00 to Kochi 20:10
IX 1681: Singapore 19:00 to Trichy 20:45
IX 1694: Kuwait 14:00 to Chennai 21:45
Air India Express repatriation schedule for September 5: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1135: Delhi 11:25 to Dubai 13:30
IX 1539: Trivandrum 12:10 to Dubai 14:50
IX 1247: Mumbai 10:00 to Dubai 11:30
IX 1443: Kochi 8:00 to Muscat 10:00
IX 1549: Trivandrum 11:25 to Muscat 13:40
IX 1175: Delhi 8:00 to Doha 9:25
IX 1673: Trichy 10:05 to Doha 12:00
IX 1115: Delhi 11:00 to Sharjah 13:05
IX 1745: Kannur 7:05 to Sharjah 9:30
IX 1473: Kochi 9:45 to Bahrain 12:00
IX 1682: Trichy 11:05 to Singapore 18:00
IX 1693: Chennai 10:10 to Kuwait 13:00